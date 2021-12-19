WATCH: Fan runs into the end zone during James Robinson’s touchdown run against Houston

Jacksonville running back James Robinson found the end zone in the second quarter of Sunday’s home matchup against the Houston Texans for the first time since Nov. 21. But while it’s been a big day for Robinson in the team’s first game after the firing of coach Urban Meyer, it was a bigger day for one of the fans at TIAA Bank Field, who entered the field and was running through the end zone at the same time that Robinson scored on a one-yard run.

The fan appeared to be signaling for Lawrence to throw the ball to him in the end zone, but it was a handoff to Robinson instead. The intruder was tackled and removed from the field after that, but he managed to be a part of Jacksonville’s first touchdown play in two weeks.

A #Jaguars fan got to the corner of the endzone and started jumping up and down calling for the ball. He was open, but Jaguars opted to give the ball to James Robinson for the TD. pic.twitter.com/RCthWku2Jd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2021

There was a fan in the end zone for James Robinson’s TD 😳 pic.twitter.com/SLoZQgqAPl — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 19, 2021

According to ESPN’s Mike DiRocco, the fan will be arrested and charged for the incident, which begs the question, was it worth it?

The 53-year-old man that ran into the end zone before Jaguars RB James Robinson's TD run will be arrested and charged with trespassing, per the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) December 19, 2021

Perhaps not, but regardless, when you have a battle between a pair of 2-11 teams, you can expect that things are going to get a bit weird. Sunday’s matchup between AFC bottom-feeders was no different, and Jacksonville should just be grateful that a 12-men-on-the-field penalty wasn’t called for having a member of the Duval contingent join them for the score.