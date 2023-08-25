WATCH: Fan makes incredible catch at White Sox game without spilling nachos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox may have lost Thursday, but not a single nacho was spared in the process.

In the sixth inning, while up 5-3 on the second game of their four-night series at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Oakland Athletics, the A's Brent Rooker slammed one to left center field.

And though the ball was out of reach for White Sox centerfielder Luis Robert Jr., it was in reach for a bare-handed fan in the bleachers cradling a tray of loaded nachos.

The fan, donning a Ricky "Wild Thing" Vaughn jersey from the 1989 movie "Major League," gently held a paper tray of nachos in his left hand as he stretched across his body with his right to effortlessly catch the homer.

He was met with a roaring crowd as he lifted the ball up to the heavens in victory.

"White Sox should sign him," a social media reply to the now-viral video read.

According to MLB.com, the ball had an exit velocity of 103.8 mph per Statcast.

The White Sox lost Thursday's game 5-8.