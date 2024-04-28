Watch: Fan catches Brandt Snedeker's ball on the hop at Zurich Classic

One fan forgot he was at a golf tournament Saturday at the Zurich Classic.

During third-round play at TPC Louisiana, Brandt Snedeker’s tee shot at the par-3 ninth was heading right and toward a hospitality tent. But before the ball could reach a cart path, which surely would’ve sent it bouncing into the structure, a fan turned into Omar Vizquel, catching the ball on the hop like a shortstop.

“Oh, no, he just caught the ball,” said the ESPN+ announcer.

Added the other commentator: “That’s a kid who plays a lot of baseball. He just forgot.”

You don’t see this every day…



A fan catches Brandt Snedeker’s tee shot on the 9th hole .@PGATOURLIVE pic.twitter.com/GL3f5U68BC — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) April 27, 2024

According to Rule 11.1(a), “If a player’s ball in motion accidentally hits any person (including the player) or outside influence: There is no penalty to any player.”

Since the fan immediately dropped Snedeker’s ball once he realized his embarrassing mistake, Snedeker was able to play the ball from where the fan caught it. He and his partner, Chez Reavie, went on to save par, though through 54 holes, they placed 40th out of 40 players who made the cut.