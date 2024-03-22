WATCH: FAMU QB Junior Muratovic on growth, adjusting to new head coach James Colzie III
Junior Muratovic is a redshirt junior quarterback for the Florida A&M University Rattlers football team (2024).
Junior Muratovic is a redshirt junior quarterback for the Florida A&M University Rattlers football team (2024).
March Madness is here, and Friday is the busiest day of the NCAA tournament.
In a free agency/draft edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald looks at the Steelers' QB situation, the Chiefs acquiring a true difference-maker, the Viking' forthcoming dice roll and Marvin Harrison Jr. pushing the paradigm.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines the new faces in new places after a score of wide receivers signed to new teams.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
With a little injury luck, the Twins could be legitimate contenders. The White Sox could be the worst team in MLB.
Gretchen and her sister, Alex, are no strangers to making history.
Oakland added to Kentucky's March misery on Thursday night, ratcheting up the pressure on Calipari entering the offseason.
Kampe could've bolted for bigger jobs in the past 40 years. He stuck around and delivered one of the most memorable March Madness upsets.
The USMNT ultimately beat Jamaica 3-1, but trailed for 94 minutes, and very nearly lost.
The Chargers have their starter and more at running back.
Somak Sarkar allegedly stole more than 5,000 documents, including “strategic NBA information” from the Timberwolves before he was fired earlier this year.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
Even in a scripted setting like Wednesday's, there are going to be hiccups. How Williams handled them gave teams a glimpse into more than just his ability to throw the football.
Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Scoot Henderson are notable G League Ignite alum.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine talk about the Cavaliers’ injury luck, the NBA’s relationship with sports gambling, Dante Exum’s journey back from Serbia and more.
Donald retired with a Super Bowl title and three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down a trio of eye-popping achievements from 2023-24, including one that may make Victor Wembanyama the No. 1 pick next season.
Earlier this week, Alex Rodriguez's group lost its $300 million investment from the Carlyle Group.
Betts hit a career-high 39 home runs in 2023 and finished second in NL MVP voting.
Will Tua have a new target in OBJ next season?