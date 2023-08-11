WATCH: FAMU OL Kardell Thomas talks about transferring from LSU, first camp with Rattlers
Florida A&M Rattlers offensive lineman Kardell Thomas transferred from the LSU Tigers. He was a five-star prospect in 2019 out of Southern Lab.
Florida A&M Rattlers offensive lineman Kardell Thomas transferred from the LSU Tigers. He was a five-star prospect in 2019 out of Southern Lab.
Several current Iowa and Iowa State football players were charged Thursday after allegedly betting on their own games in recent years.
The college football offseason has been dominated by conference realignment, but we’re only 16 days away from actual action on the field.
Bryce and his older brother, Bronny, played together for Sierra Canyon High School last season.
With a season win total at 6.5, the Texans are certainly expected to struggle again this year. Here's a bet to make with that under consideration.
Matt Harmon reveals his biggest takeaways from a recent dynasty startup draft, including trying to balance chasing emerging stars with proven production.
Chelsea reportedly triggered the relegation release clause in Adams' contract after Leeds dropped to the second league.
The Mountain West has had a different champion in each of the past four seasons. Could there be a fifth champion in five seasons?
Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins threw a punch that hit Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader in the head.
Relegated to the bullpen for the first several years of his career, Michael Lorenzen never stopped believing he could be an effective starter. How's a no-hitter for proof?
Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has expressed regret for the way the PGA Tour-Saudi PIF agreement was announced, but still believes it was the best option.
Washington's offense struggled last year. Eric Bieniemy's won the Super Bowl. And why did head coach Ron Rivera feel the need to air this laundry anyway?
Mike Evans, who played with Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M, said he learned of Manziel’s mental health struggles in his new Netflix documentary.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Jim Price won a World Series with the Tigers in 1968 before stepping into the broadcast booth.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
In a span of several months in 2007, Parker released a hip-hop album, captured a Finals MVP award and married Eva Longoria, the star of that year's top-rated television drama, "Desperate Housewives."
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Thursday's Texans vs. Patriots game.
Caleb Williams and USC should put up plenty of points again this season, but will they win the conference? Let us break down the board for what looks like the Pac-12's final season.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus highlights some intriguing ADP movement as we head into Week 1 of NFL preseason.
Walker said the process of waiting for his eligibility case to be decided has “been extremely difficult on me and my family.”