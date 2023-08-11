WATCH: FAMU OC, OL Coach Joseph Henry talks about line and the addition of Kardell Thomas
Florida A&M Rattlers offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joseph Henry returned to the staff ahead of the 2022 football season.
Florida A&M Rattlers offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joseph Henry returned to the staff ahead of the 2022 football season.
With a season win total at 6.5, the Texans are certainly expected to struggle again this year. Here's a bet to make with that under consideration.
The college football offseason has been dominated by conference realignment, but we’re only 16 days away from actual action on the field.
Several current Iowa and Iowa State football players were charged Thursday after allegedly betting on their own games in recent years.
With their repeated injuries at quarterback, Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that he was in contact with Philip Rivers about stepping in late last season.
NBA opening night will reportedly feature a ton of star power.
For the first time, the NFL+ premium subscription now includes NFL RedZone and NFL Network.
Hurts is increasingly drawing upon defenders' responses to plays and scheme wrinkles. That's an encouraging notion for the Eagles, since Hurts already had defenders scrambling for answers to begin with.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Sunday's 49ers vs. Raiders game.
The Vikings had a shocking record in close games last season.
The Texans' future will be led by their new coach, QB and pass rusher.
The 49ers drafted Trey Lance two years after Jimmy Garoppolo took the team to the Super Bowl.
Washington's offense struggled last year. Eric Bieniemy's won the Super Bowl. And why did head coach Ron Rivera feel the need to air this laundry anyway?
After highlighting players who'll likely surpass their Yahoo Fantasy projections for 2023, Antonio Losada looks at those who could fall short.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
The Lions offense should be plenty of fun, and there are corresponding season-long props and strategy to use while betting on the team.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues to identify sleeper options at every position — next up, the running backs!
The Mountain West has had a different champion in each of the past four seasons. Could there be a fifth champion in five seasons?
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.