WATCH: FAMU head coach Willie Simmons talks about the first scrimmage of 2023 fall camp
The Florida A&M Rattlers had their eighth practice and first scrimmage of fall football training camp in Quincy on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
The Florida A&M Rattlers had their eighth practice and first scrimmage of fall football training camp in Quincy on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Carolina fans got their first look at rookie QB Bryce Young.
How did the Jaguars score on this?
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Saturday's Cowboys at Jaguars game.
Where did it come from?
Jim Harbaugh's NCAA issues stem from recruiting violations committed by several Wolverines staff members and an alleged cover-up.
The Chargers had a collapse for the ages in the playoffs.
The submission, which came at 3:47 of the first round, was only the third win by twister in UFC history.
Burrow will reportedly be ready to start Week 1 against the Browns.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski highlights some veteran players who are set to provide draft value in 2023.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Sunday's 49ers vs. Raiders game.
You might not like college football realignment, but there's not doubt it's going to make for better TV.
Check out our latest batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
Check out our latest batch of quarterback fantasy draft rankings for 2023.
Check out our latest batch of fantasy football kicker rankings for 2023 draft season!
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin breaks down the state of the dreaded Running Back Dead Zone in 2023.