WATCH: FAMU formally introduces James Colzie III as Rattlers new head football coach
James Colzie III is the head football coach of the Florida A&M University Rattlers football team (2024).
James Colzie III is the head football coach of the Florida A&M University Rattlers football team (2024).
Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts on the news of Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.
Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.
If the Chiefs manage to win another Super Bowl, expect the Kansas City fatigue to hit new highs in the 2024 season.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down what the recent playoff defeats mean for 2024 for the Ravens and Lions.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Who makes it out of the Big 12 on top is still anybody's guess.
Being aggressive is generally celebrated only when it works. But Campbell is always aggressive.
A couple of big fourth-down decisions by Detroit helped the 49ers come back.
Favorites have covered the spread more often in Super Bowls — but barely.
From a touchdown to Taylor Swift, Mahomes and Kelce connected on all 11 targets and had a day to remember when they needed it most in the AFC championship.
Tim Lester will replace Brian Ferentz, who was fired last season after the Hawkeyes’ offense became one of the worst in the country.
Jacob deGrom is recovering from elbow surgery, and Max Scherzer is rehabbing from a lower back procedure.
Travis Kelce had 11 catches and a touchdown in the Chiefs' win over the Ravens on Sunday in the AFC championship game.
Brady oversaw an offensive overhaul that helped the Bills finish 6-1 to win the AFC East.
The Chiefs receiver missed practice due to the birth of his first child, and the team said he had a hip injury.
Colt Keith is the Tigers' No. 2 overall prospect.
The AFC championship turf war started early Sunday.
Can Moore turn around the Eagles' offense?
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.