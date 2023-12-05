WATCH: FAMU football coach Willie Simmons talks about early Celebration Bowl preparation
Willie Simmons is the head football coach of the Florida A&M University Rattlers.
Willie Simmons is the head football coach of the Florida A&M University Rattlers.
Over 17 million people watched Alabama create playoff chaos.
Tyrod Taylor will serve as the backup after coming off injured reserve and missing the last four games.
There are few things that hurt like a tough defeat in fantasy. Jorge Martin shares the pain from several late heartbreakers in Week 13.
Many fantasy managers are either fighting for a playoff spot in Week 14, or trying to set themselves up for success if they've locked a spot in already. Whatever your circumstances, Scott Pianowski is here to help.
Lawrence will be monitored during the next few days, Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said.
Boyle is done after throwing for a total of 327 yards, three interceptions, and one touchdown, while being sacked eight times in two games.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Copa América, which begins June 20 in Atlanta.
Renee Miller drills down into some players who could contribute for fantasy after injuries struck before the biggest games of the year.
How will the NFL respond to a non-player involving himself in a game with a confrontation that got an opponent ejected?
Michael Smith joins Vincent Goodwill on his birthday to talk about getting old, not realizing you’ve passed your peak until you’ve passed it, up and coming young teams in the NBA and whatever happened between LeBron James and Ime Udoka.
While the fantasy football postseason begins for most leagues next week many managers are in playoff mode this weekend. No better time for Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens to introduce the 'Fantasy Playoff People's Panic Meter' this week as each provides players and teams you need to know could do you in this fantasy postseason.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Bengals edged out the Jaguars 34-31 in overtime on Monday night in Jacksonville.
It's the last week of the fantasy regular season for most leagues. Andy Behrens reveals the top adds to help you make the postseason.
Who will be the starting quarterback for the Jets in their next game? It's a mystery.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
Wilfried Nancy revolutionized the Columbus Crew in his very first season as their coach. Now they're one win away from lifting the MLS Cup trophy.
If we take note of what the criteria actually is — which coach's team exceeded expectations most, not who's the flat-out best coach — then it's hard to argue Shane Steichen's body of work.
The 2022 Heisman winner is a likely top-three choice in the 2024 NFL draft if and when he declares.
Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns before leaving Sunday's game.