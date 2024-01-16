How to watch: FAMU BOT holds special meeting to discuss search for head football coach

Florida A&M University Vice President Athletics Director Tiffiani-Dawn Sykes is scheduled to update the university's Board of Trustees Tuesday on the her search to hire a new head football coach.

The Rattlers must replace Willie Simmons, who resigned Jan. 1 after six seasons and an HBCU national championship in 2023 to join Duke as its running backs coach.

There has been growing discontent among FAMU stakeholders, alumni and fans regarding Sykes’ search to name Simmons’ successor.

Shawn Gibbs of Division II Fort Valley State has reportedly emerged as Sykes’ top candidate to replace Simmons.

However, the proposed candidate and Sykes received no votes of confidence from the Florida A&M National Alumni Association Executive Board last week.

Earlier, FAMU Boosters also requested University President Larry Robinson to suspend the search for a new football coach, saying the school's major stakeholders have been "shut out and completely left out of the room."

FAMU football players endorse assistant James Colzie to be named permanent coach

FAMU football players have endorsed assistant coach James Colzie III, named the team's interim coach by Sykes, to be named the permanent head coach.

In an interview with the Democrat last Friday during the team's HBCU national championship celebration at the Al Lawson Center, Colzie says he and Sykes have had “multiple conversations” about him leading Rattlers football.

He says the discussions have been “favorable,” and he is hopeful he’ll be named FAMU’s 19th full-time head football coach.

“You hope at the end of the day, everyone does what’s best for Florida A&M, and I think that’s where we're headed,” Colzie said.

“When you lose a big-time figure like Coach Simmons, you want to make sure you get the right piece. I’m extremely optimistic that I’ll get the opportunity to lead our young men.”

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU AD Tiffani-Dawn Sykes to update BOT on football coaching search