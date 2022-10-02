Watch: Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus hauls in 42-yard reception

After forcing a Browns punt, Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus found himself wide open for a 42-yard gain. An additional 15 yards was tacked on due to a facemask penalty on Cleveland, which brought the Falcons offense to the Browns’ 35-yard line.

A Younghoe Koo field goal gave the Falcons a 23-20 lead late in the fourth quarter.

