WATCH: Falcons WR Drake London turns sweet spin move into game-winning TD

The Atlanta Falcons obviously had high expectations when they made Drake London the first wide receiver off the board in the 2022 NFL draft, and the former USC Trojan is already living up to the hype.

London’s strong start to his rookie campaign continued Sunday, when he caught what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in the Falcons’ 27-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

After making the catch, London used a slick spin move to get free of his defender before getting into the end zone.

The score gave the Falcons their first win of the year, and it won’t be the last time London helps put them in the win column with a clutch touchdown.

