Watch: Falcons WR Calvin Ridley moving well at training camp

Hailed as one of the NFL’s best route runners, Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down entering his fourth season out of Alabama.

Ridley had a minor foot surgery over the offseason, but it didn’t seem to hinder him when Atlanta opened up training camp on Thursday. Take a look at the fourth-year wideout making his camp debut, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Spent a lot of time during individual periods watching Calvin Ridley. The Falcons number one receiver looks good. Cut well out of his breaks and looked smooth as ever. https://t.co/r9wQYm6rwq pic.twitter.com/ZskvKGuVlc — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) July 29, 2021

In 2020, Ridley broke out with a team-leading 90 catches for 1,374 receiving yards (15.3 yards per reception) and nine touchdowns, while Julio Jones fought through a hamstring injury. Now that Jones is in Tennessee, Ridley is officially Matt Ryan’s top option and appears to be up to the challenge.

Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts also made his camp debut Thursday. The former Gators tight end will look to carry some of the load as the team transitions to first-year head coach Arthur Smith.

Kyle Pitts takes the field for the first time at AT&T Training Camp 👀 @kylepitts__ pic.twitter.com/iikAeqvu9A — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 29, 2021

Related

Story continues

Calvin Ridley, Grady Jarrett get little respect in Madden 22 ratings Kanye West shares photo of his room inside Falcons stadium Falcons LB Dante Fowler Jr. added to reserve/COVID-19 list Hennessy vs. Dalman: Falcons' most under-the-radar camp battle?

List