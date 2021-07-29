Watch: Falcons WR Calvin Ridley moving well at training camp

Deen Worley
·1 min read
In this article:
Hailed as one of the NFL’s best route runners, Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down entering his fourth season out of Alabama.

Ridley had a minor foot surgery over the offseason, but it didn’t seem to hinder him when Atlanta opened up training camp on Thursday. Take a look at the fourth-year wideout making his camp debut, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

In 2020, Ridley broke out with a team-leading 90 catches for 1,374 receiving yards (15.3 yards per reception) and nine touchdowns, while Julio Jones fought through a hamstring injury. Now that Jones is in Tennessee, Ridley is officially Matt Ryan’s top option and appears to be up to the challenge.

Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts also made his camp debut Thursday. The former Gators tight end will look to carry some of the load as the team transitions to first-year head coach Arthur Smith.

