Watch: Kyle Pitts TD catch gives Falcons 28-14 lead
The Atlanta Falcons have been more than happy with the performance of Kyle Pitts since drafting him fourth overall in 2021, but for some reason, touchdowns have been especially tough for Pitts to come by in the NFL.
In the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the 49ers, Pitts caught his second career NFL touchdown to give the Falcons a 28-14 lead.
The wait is over, Kyle Pitts catches his first NFL touchdown in America and at MBS ‼️
📺: FOX || NFL+ #SFvsATL || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/C4ULGavB88
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 16, 2022
It’s actually Pitts’ first touchdown on American soil as his lone score in 2021 came during Atlanta’s London matchup against the Jets. Watch every big play from today’s game with out Week 6 highlight tracker.
Related
Watch: Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver picks off Jimmy Garoppolo
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota connects with MyCole Pruitt for TD
LOOK: Falcons take field wearing red throwback helmets
List
Falcons Highlights: Best plays from Week 6 matchup vs. 49ers