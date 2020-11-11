WATCH: Falcons TE Hayden Hurst was mic’d up in Week 9

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons were forced to let go of several starters in the offseason due to a lack of salary cap space, leaving vacancies at running back, tight end, defensive end and linebacker.

In what ended up being the last notable trade made by former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, the team acquired TE Hayden Hurst from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for draft picks.

Hurst, a first-round pick in 2018, has already set career highs in catches (37), receiving yards (411) and touchdowns (3) over just nine games in Atlanta. During the team’s Week 9 win over the Denver Broncos, Hurst caught seven balls for 62 receiving yards, and was mic’d up for the game.

Check out the five minute segment below, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.

