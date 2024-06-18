WATCH: Falcons surprise Matt Ryan with Ring of Honor induction

Things didn’t end well between the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Ryan following his 14th season as the team’s starting quarterback. The former league MVP was traded to the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022 offseason in a move that shocked fans.

However, Ryan and the team have since mended their relationship. On Tuesday, the Falcons announced plans to induct Ryan and team owner Arthur Blank into their Ring of Honor this season.

“Meant the world to me to be the QB of the Atlanta Falcons for 14 seasons,” Ryan said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. “Honored and humbled to be inducted into the Ring of Honor. Thank you to Mr. Blank and the entire organization.”

The Falcons asked Ryan to come in to speak with the team but surprised him with his Ring of Honor induction. Watch the video below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account:

.@M_Ryan02 thought he was just coming to speak to the team But we had a surprise for him … The Falcons Ring of Honor pic.twitter.com/blIU76LJiB — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 18, 2024

Over his 14 seasons in Atlanta, Ryan passed for 59,735 yards and 367 touchdowns while accumulating a record of 120-102. The former Boston College star racked up some impressive accolades during his time with the Falcons.

In 2008, Ryan was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and later won a league MVP award in 2016. Plus, he made four Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team during his 14 years as Atlanta’s starting QB.

The Falcons will officially induct Ryan during their Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check out how fans on Twitter reacted to the news HERE!

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire