WATCH: Falcons safety Jessie Bates mic’d up vs. Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons are on a two-game losing streak, but there’s still a lot to like about this team, especially on defense. Safety Jessie Bates has been a welcome addition to the secondary through his first four games in Atlanta.

Already this season, Bates has 32 total tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. The team’s top defensive playmaker was mic’d up for Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

The Falcons are back to work in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. The team signed defensive lineman Eli Ankou and placed Josh Ali on the injured reserve list Wednesday.

Check out Atlanta’s updated 53-man roster by jersey number going into Week 5.

Falcons Week 5 depth chart

NFL Week 5 power rankings

Fans react to Week 4 loss to Jags

10 takeaways from Week 4

Studs and Duds: Week 4

Hollins on exchange with Ridder

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire