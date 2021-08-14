Watch: Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins blitzes, sacks Titans QB

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees’ knack for calling effective blitzes has been on full display through the first half of Friday’s preseason matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Atlanta has been racking up sacks thus far and the latest comes from Jaylinn Hawkins.

Watch the second-year safety blitz up the middle and take down Titans quarterback Logan Woodside shortly before halftime, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account below.