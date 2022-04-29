Watch: Falcons rookie WR Drake London meets with the media

Breaking News:

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
  Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
  Drake London
    Drake London
Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London met with the media on Friday afternoon. Get your first look at Atlanta’s first-round selection, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Day Two of the 2022 NFL draft resumes tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Atlanta has four picks — numbers 43, 58, 74, 82 — and there are still come good prospects on the board, including quarterback Malik Willis and Georgia LB Nakobe Dean.

