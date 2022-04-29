Watch: Falcons rookie WR Drake London meets with the media
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Atlanta FalconsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Drake LondonCollege basketball player (2020–2020) Southern California
LIVE: WR Drake London meets with the media. https://t.co/JXBq5oycBq
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 29, 2022
Falcons rookie wide receiver Drake London met with the media on Friday afternoon. Get your first look at Atlanta’s first-round selection, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
Day Two of the 2022 NFL draft resumes tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Atlanta has four picks — numbers 43, 58, 74, 82 — and there are still come good prospects on the board, including quarterback Malik Willis and Georgia LB Nakobe Dean.
Related
2022 NFL draft: Projecting the Falcons' four picks on Day 2
Falcons rookie WR Drake London will wear No. 5
Malik Willis, Nakobe Dean among top remaining Day 2 prospects
Falcons WR Drake London: 'I'm ready to be a Dirty Bird'
Rapper Drake wins $100K bet after Falcons draft Drake London
Draft experts break down Falcons rookie WR Drake London
2022 NFL draft order: Where do the Falcons pick in each round?