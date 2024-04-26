WATCH: Falcons rookie QB Michael Penix’s college highlights

Michael Penix, the rocket-armed lefty out of Washington, has found a new home with the Atlanta Falcons after the team made him the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Penix started his career at Indiana before transferring to Washington and putting together two stellar seasons for the Huskies. The Falcons showed interest in Penix throughout the draft process but few imagined they would select him after signing Kirk Cousins during the offseason.

The Huskies QB passed for 36 touchdowns and nearly 5,000 yards while leading his team to a perfect regular season record. Despite Washington’s loss to Michigan in the National Championship game, Penix clearly has the tools to play at the NFL level.

Check out Penix’s best college highlights, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below:

Twitter reacts to Penix pick

Why Penix could pay off

Video: Falcons discuss pick

Cousins stunned by Penix pick

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire