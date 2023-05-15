Watch: Falcons rookie minicamp highlights
The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their rookie minicamp over the weekend as the team’s 2023 draft class got its first taste practice in the National Football League.
First-round pick Bijan Robinson and the rest of the rookies took the field for the first time in a Falcons uniform. Atlanta has since signed wide receiver Slade Bolden and linebacker Andre Smith to the roster.
Since there won’t be much football to watch in the near future, check out the best highlights from Falcons rookie minicamp below.
RB Bijan Robinson
#7 is working! pic.twitter.com/VggNqYPv1w
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 12, 2023
Watch it on repeat 👀@Bijan5Robinson pic.twitter.com/CgU8mvZtHK
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 14, 2023
OL Matthew Bergeron
The sun is shining and the rookies are grinding!@MatthewkBerger1 🤝 @Red__58 pic.twitter.com/T35GZRhetZ
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 13, 2023
CB Clark Phillips III
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 14, 2023
S DeMarcco Hellams
Speed x @DHellams2 pic.twitter.com/IlGIVqTUDH
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 13, 2023
Day 1 Highlights
Let’s do it again tomorrow!
Rookie Camp Day 1 ✅ pic.twitter.com/ATTXpakCSq
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 13, 2023
More Highlights
Just getting started 😤 pic.twitter.com/wyKbXBQ9lb
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 14, 2023
