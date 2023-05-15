Watch: Falcons rookie minicamp highlights

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their rookie minicamp over the weekend as the team’s 2023 draft class got its first taste practice in the National Football League.

First-round pick Bijan Robinson and the rest of the rookies took the field for the first time in a Falcons uniform. Atlanta has since signed wide receiver Slade Bolden and linebacker Andre Smith to the roster.

Since there won’t be much football to watch in the near future, check out the best highlights from Falcons rookie minicamp below.

RB Bijan Robinson

OL Matthew Bergeron

CB Clark Phillips III

S DeMarcco Hellams

Day 1 Highlights

More Highlights

 

Updated Falcons post-draft roster

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire