Watch: Falcons rookie minicamp highlights

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their rookie minicamp over the weekend as the team’s 2023 draft class got its first taste practice in the National Football League.

First-round pick Bijan Robinson and the rest of the rookies took the field for the first time in a Falcons uniform. Atlanta has since signed wide receiver Slade Bolden and linebacker Andre Smith to the roster.

Since there won’t be much football to watch in the near future, check out the best highlights from Falcons rookie minicamp below.

RB Bijan Robinson

OL Matthew Bergeron

CB Clark Phillips III

S DeMarcco Hellams

Day 1 Highlights

Let’s do it again tomorrow! Rookie Camp Day 1 ✅ pic.twitter.com/ATTXpakCSq — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 13, 2023

More Highlights

Just getting started 😤 pic.twitter.com/wyKbXBQ9lb — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 14, 2023

Updated Falcons post-draft roster

Looking at the #Falcons updated roster following the team's recent signings https://t.co/bXUGI1jAhA — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) May 14, 2023

