Watch: Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts makes Madden 22 debut

On Thursday morning, football fans everywhere got their first look at EA Sports’ Madden 22 video game. The preview of this year’s edition also gave Falcons fans a virtual glimpse of the team’s first-round pick, Kyle Pitts, making his debut at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Madden 22 has an expected release date of August 17, which is just two months away. Given the game’s history, we can expect the release of the top rookie ratings to come in early July. Pitts is a lock to be among the highest-rated players from this year’s draft.

Last year, Madden’s top rookie tight end was Cole Kmet, who was given an initial rating of 70 overall. Screenrant projects the Pitts will have an 81 overall rating.

