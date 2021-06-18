Watch: Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts makes Madden 22 debut
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On Thursday morning, football fans everywhere got their first look at EA Sports’ Madden 22 video game. The preview of this year’s edition also gave Falcons fans a virtual glimpse of the team’s first-round pick, Kyle Pitts, making his debut at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
A glimpse of @kylepitts__ in @MBStadium 👀
Check out the Gameday Atmosphere in #Madden22: https://t.co/GVloEquA1m pic.twitter.com/v2O4gS4a5H
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 17, 2021
Madden 22 has an expected release date of August 17, which is just two months away. Given the game’s history, we can expect the release of the top rookie ratings to come in early July. Pitts is a lock to be among the highest-rated players from this year’s draft.
Last year, Madden’s top rookie tight end was Cole Kmet, who was given an initial rating of 70 overall. Screenrant projects the Pitts will have an 81 overall rating.
Related
Falcons sign two more members of 2021 draft class
Falcons’ Deion Jones named one of NFL’s top 11 linebackers
Falcons announce four free-agent signings
Calvin Ridley on replacing Julio Jones: ‘I feel like I’ve been ready’
Report: Falcons to sign lightning-fast former XFL receiver