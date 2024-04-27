Watch: Falcons rookie DL Brandon Dorlus’ college highlights

The Falcons opened Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft by selecting Brandon Dorlus with pick No. 109. The Oregon defensive lineman had a productive career in Eugene, finishing his with over 100 tackles and 12 sacks.

Dorlus, who led the team in sacks and passes broken up, is an imposing presence who can play multiple spots along the defensive front. Check out Dorlus’ college highlights at Oregon, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below:

