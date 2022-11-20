Watch: Falcons rookie Arnold Ebiketie sacks Bears QB Justin Fields

The Falcons defense is having a much better day than the offense thus far in Week 11. Atlanta’s pass rush has already racked up four sacks against the Chicago, and it’s not even the fourth quarter yet.

Rookie OLB Arnold Ebiketie came away with the team’s latest sack, bringing down Bears QB Justin Fields on third-and-15. The Falcons are currently tied with the Bears at 17 with two minutes left in the third quarter.

