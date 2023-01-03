Watch: Falcons RG Chris Lindstrom mic’d up vs. Cardinals

Offensive linemen rarely get the shine they deserve unless they are among the very best at their position. Fortunately for the Falcons, Chris Lindstrom may very well be the best guard in the NFL.

Not only has the former first-round pick established himself as Atlanta’s top offensive lineman, Lindstrom’s off-the-field contributions helped him earn the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination for 2023.

In Week 17, the Falcons defeated the Cardinals by one point, ending a four-game losing streak. Lindstrom earned the team’s highest Pro Football Focus grade (93.5) in Sunday’s win, despite being flagged for the first holding penalty of his career.

Lindstrom was mic’d up in Week 17. Watch the full segment below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

.@C_Lindstrom63 isn’t only the best G in football, he also knows how to work the mic, while working D Linemen#WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/7YG1Ecb4AY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 3, 2023

