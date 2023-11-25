WATCH: Falcons release pregame hype video for Week 12

The Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints hate each other 365 days a year, but especially on game days. The two NFC South rivals will play the first of their two regular-season matchups on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

While it always feels good to beat your rivals, it carries a little more weight when that game is for first place in the division. The winner of Sunday’s game will lead the NFC South going into Week 13.

Atlanta released a pregame hype video for tomorrow’s matchup. Watch below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

This week feels a little bit different…



It's Atlanta vs. New Orleans pic.twitter.com/XkzSB06kKh — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 25, 2023

Can the Falcons end their three-game losing streak and right the ship against the Saints? We’ll find out at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday in Atlanta. New Orleans is currently a 1.5-point favorite.

Check out the team’s updated 53-man roster, depth chart and injury report for Week 12.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire