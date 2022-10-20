Watch: Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson teases return from IR

After rushing for 340 yards through the first four weeks of the season, Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on the injured reserve list due to a knee injury.

Patterson is required to miss four games before he can return to the team, but it appears he’s already pretty close to being 100 percent. On Wednesday, Patterson released the below video of him running full speed during a workout.

Atlanta has gone 1-1 since placing Patterson on injured reserve, and the team has taken a by-committee approach to replacing the former kick-return specialist.

Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams have carried the load for the Falcons offense. In Week 6, the team rushed for 168 yards against a stingy 49ers defense.

Patterson has to sit out two more games, meaning he will likely return by the team’s Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Related

Do the Falcons have the NFL's easiest remaining schedule? Falcons CB A.J. Terrell, LB Mykal Walker return to practice Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week PFF: 25 highest-graded Falcons players in Week 6 Power rankings roundup: Falcons on the rise after beating 49ers

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire