Watch: Falcons RB Caleb Huntley scores first career touchdown

Deen Worley
·1 min read

Falcons running back Caleb Huntley’s five-yard touchdown gave the team a 17-13 lead over the Browns in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

Huntley, an undrafted free agent who spent last season on the practice squad, has 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. Watch his five-yard touchdown below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Related

Watch: Jaylinn Hawkins forces fumble, Patterson rushes for TD

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson will play vs. Browns

Drake London on pace for 90 catches, 1,200+ receiving yards

 

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

Recommended Stories