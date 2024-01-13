WATCH: Falcons RB Bijan Robinson mic’d up for season finale

Whether or not the Atlanta Falcons made the right call in the first round of the 2023 draft won’t be known until a few years down the road, but running back Bijan Robinson lived up to the hype in his rookie season.

The former Texas star rushed for 976 yards and four touchdowns on 4.6 yards per carry. Robinson added 58 catches for 487 receiving yards and another four touchdowns.

In the team’s season finale, the rookie recorded his longest catch of the season, taking a short pass 71 yards for a touchdown against the Saints. The Falcons mic’d Robinson up for Sunday’s season finale. Watch below!

Love you, B 🫶@Bijan5Robinson was on the mic for Week 18! pic.twitter.com/ZCc6x1yMVk — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 11, 2024

