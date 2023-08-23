Watch Falcons RB Bijan Robinson starring in his own mustard commercial

We often see NFL rookies getting big endorsement deals with major corporations and doing lavish ad campaigns. This isn’t unusual at all.

Then there’s Atlanta Falcons rookie running Bijan Robinson. The young entrepreneur has launched his own merch line. Nothing surprising there. Lots of NFL players have that. But how many have their own personal line of mustard as well?

Robinson launched Bijan Mustardson and you can watch his commercial below. Before you think this is some sort of spoof, trust me when I say it isn’t. Not only can you get his signature mustard but he has all the Bijan Mustardson merchandise as well.

If you are a fan of mustard and NFL running backs, this is one you do not want to miss.

#Falcons rookie RB Bijan Robinson’s Commercial for his own Mustard brand – ‘Bijan Mustardson’ 😄 (🎥 @InBijanWeTrust)pic.twitter.com/oTtPI3fIAu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 22, 2023

