Watch Falcons RB Bijan Robinson’s 1st NFL touch

It took exactly one play for Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Bijan Robinson to put the rest of the NFL on notice. Robinson made his NFL debut in Atlanta’s second preseason game and on his first carry broke loose for 12 yards.

Later in the same drive, Robinson made an impressive one-handed catch on a poorly thrown pass on a screen and hauled it in for six yards.

Robinson was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Robinson was dominant during his career at the University of Texas and he is hoping to bring that same level of play to the NFL.

Through one quarter on Friday night, Robinson has 20 yards on four carries and one reception for six yards.

Video: First touch in #Falcons 8th overall pick Bijan Robinson's career is pretty impressive 🔥pic.twitter.com/lptO4SZibp — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire