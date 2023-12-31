WATCH: Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke scrambles for 24-yard TD
The Falcons offense hasn’t done much thus far against the Chicago Bears, but the team is fighting to stay alive in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke hasn’t had a great day, however, he broke loose for a 24-yard touchdown run to keep the Falcons in the game.
Watch Heinicke’s touchdown scramble below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
Heinicke for 6!
📺 CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/1ZxO30EoF1
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 31, 2023
The Bears still hold a 27-17 lead in the fourth quarter.