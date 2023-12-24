WATCH: Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke finds Kyle Pitts for TD
The Atlanta Falcons made a change at quarterback after last week’s loss to the Panthers, and it’s paying off thus far against the Indianapolis Colts. Veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke connected with tight end Kyle Pitts in the corner of the end zone for a first-quarter touchdown.
Pitts’ touchdown reception, which you can see below, tied the game up at seven.
🎱 corner pocket!!#ProBowlVote x @kylepitts__
📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/8Mh8rXsTDY
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 24, 2023