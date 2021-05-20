WATCH: Falcons QB Matt Ryan joins the Rich Eisen Show

With quarterbacks Mac Jones and Justin Fields on the board, the Falcons passed on both signal-callers and drafted the best win-now option in tight end Kyle Pitts out of Florida.

Perhaps nobody was more relieved to see the team postpone a rebuild than veteran Matt Ryan — who has a chance to revive his career under new head coach Arthur Smith in 2021. Ryan joined the Rich Eisen Show to talk about his draft experience and reaction to Atlanta using the No. 4 pick on Pitts instead of a potential replacement at quarterback.

Check Ryan’s interview with Eisen, as shared by the show’s Twitter account below.

Did @M_Ryan02 get a heads up from the #Falcons front office about their #NFL Draft strategy? And how did he react when @kylepitts__ was selected? Fun and honest chat with the veteran Atlanta QB: pic.twitter.com/iIJJCClCut — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 18, 2021

