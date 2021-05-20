Breaking News:

Corey Kluber hurls MLB's sixth no-hitter of season and second in 2 days

WATCH: Falcons QB Matt Ryan joins the Rich Eisen Show

Matt Urben
·1 min read
With quarterbacks Mac Jones and Justin Fields on the board, the Falcons passed on both signal-callers and drafted the best win-now option in tight end Kyle Pitts out of Florida.

Perhaps nobody was more relieved to see the team postpone a rebuild than veteran Matt Ryan — who has a chance to revive his career under new head coach Arthur Smith in 2021. Ryan joined the Rich Eisen Show to talk about his draft experience and reaction to Atlanta using the No. 4 pick on Pitts instead of a potential replacement at quarterback.

Check Ryan’s interview with Eisen, as shared by the show’s Twitter account below.

