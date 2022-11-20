Marcus Mariota discusses Falcons’ win over Bears

The Atlanta Falcons held on for a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, improving to 5-6 on the season and moving back into the NFC South race.

Atlanta’s Week 11 performance demonstrated this team’s resilience in the face of adversity. The Falcons never blinked, and when the opportunity presented itself, they capitalized on it. Safety Jaylinn Hawkins intercepted Bears QB Justin Fields to seal the win.

Watch as Marcus Mariota talks to the media following the game below.

LIVE: Post game press conference https://t.co/C7SFzucqay — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire