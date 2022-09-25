Watch: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota rushes for TD vs. Seahawks

The Atlanta Falcons took an early lead in Week 3 after QB Marcus Mariota took it in himself from the one-yard line to give the team a 7-3 lead over the Seattle Seahawks.

Fans will be pleased to know that Kyle Pitts played a big factor in the offense and moving the ball downfield.

Related

Falcons WR Bryan Edwards OUT vs. Seahawks Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Storylines with Seahawks Wire Drake London, DK Metcalf join forces in combined starting lineup Tyler Allgeier among Falcons to watch vs. Seahawks in Week 3 Falcons vs. Seahawks: Experts slightly favor Atlanta in Week 3

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire