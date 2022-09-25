Watch: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota rushes for TD vs. Seahawks
Superman dive into the endzone.
📺: @FOX5Atlanta || NFL+ #ATLvsSEA || #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/hffLNrl0bN
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 25, 2022
The Atlanta Falcons took an early lead in Week 3 after QB Marcus Mariota took it in himself from the one-yard line to give the team a 7-3 lead over the Seattle Seahawks.
Fans will be pleased to know that Kyle Pitts played a big factor in the offense and moving the ball downfield.
