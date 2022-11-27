Watch: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota finds TE MyCole Pruitt for TD

8️⃣5️⃣ gettin' it DONE 📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/CjKO43nNCp — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 27, 2022

The Atlanta Falcons have had no issue moving the ball downfield thus far in the first half against the Washington Commanders. With eight minutes the left in the first half, Falcons QB Marcus Mariota connected with TE MyCole Pruitt for a four-yard touchdown pass to give the team a 10-7 lead.

The Commanders have since tied the game up at 10 with the first half winding down.

Related

Falcons RB Caleb Huntley, LB Arnold Ebiketie ACTIVE vs. Commanders 5 questions with Commanders Wire ahead of Week 12 NFL Draft: 25 defensive prospects the Falcons could target

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire