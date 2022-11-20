Watch: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota finds Drake London in the end zone

1 + 5 = 6 📺 FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/DDvJNvIO8o — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 20, 2022

After seeing NFL analysts speculate about his job for the past 10 days, Falcons QB Marcus Mariota marched the offense down the field on their opening drive and capped it off with a touchdown pass to rookie WR Drake London.

With nowhere to go with the ball initially, Mariota extended the play by rolling out to his left and finding London in the back of the end zone. The touchdown gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead over the Bears in the first quarter.

Chicago has since tied the game at seven.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire