Watch: Falcons QB Desmond throws TD pass to RB Tyler Allgeier

The Atlanta Falcons took a 7-3 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter of their preseason finale after QB Desmond Ridder found rookie RB Tyler Allgeier for a two-yard touchdown pass.

The Falcons currently lead 7-3 as the second quarter is set to begin. Watch the play below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire