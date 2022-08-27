Watch: Falcons QB Desmond throws TD pass to RB Tyler Allgeier
The Atlanta Falcons took a 7-3 lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter of their preseason finale after QB Desmond Ridder found rookie RB Tyler Allgeier for a two-yard touchdown pass.
The Falcons currently lead 7-3 as the second quarter is set to begin. Watch the play below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
We ain't backing down. @desmondridder -> @tylerallgeier17 pic.twitter.com/t9Vk3CYw3F
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 27, 2022
