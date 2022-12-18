Watch: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder connects with WR Drake London
That Ridder-London connection
📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/MoCDKPlurY
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 18, 2022
The Falcons have not gotten much going on either side of the ball in the first half of their Week 15 matchup against the Saints. After missing on his first four pass attempts, rookie QB Desmond Ridder finally got into a bit of a rhythm.
Ridder has connected with first-round pick Drake London on three of his first four completions on Sunday. Atlanta currently trails 14-3 in the second quarter.
Related
Falcons finally force Saints punt following Grady Jarrett sack
Falcons RB Caleb Huntley ruled out for game due to ankle injury
Falcons DC Dean Pees taken to hospital after colliding with player
Falcons rule out 5 players for Week 15 matchup vs. Saints
List
Falcons list inactives for Sunday's game against the Saints