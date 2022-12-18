Watch: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder connects with WR Drake London

That Ridder-London connection 📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/MoCDKPlurY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 18, 2022

The Falcons have not gotten much going on either side of the ball in the first half of their Week 15 matchup against the Saints. After missing on his first four pass attempts, rookie QB Desmond Ridder finally got into a bit of a rhythm.

Ridder has connected with first-round pick Drake London on three of his first four completions on Sunday. Atlanta currently trails 14-3 in the second quarter.

Related

Falcons finally force Saints punt following Grady Jarrett sack Falcons RB Caleb Huntley ruled out for game due to ankle injury Falcons DC Dean Pees taken to hospital after colliding with player Falcons rule out 5 players for Week 15 matchup vs. Saints

List

Falcons list inactives for Sunday's game against the Saints

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire