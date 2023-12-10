WATCH: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder finds Kyle Pitts for 36-yard TD
After gifting the Buccaneers seven points on the previous possession, the Falcons offense bounced back with a score of their own in the second quarter.
Quarterback Desmond Ridder took advantage of a busted coverage and connected with tight end Kyle Pitts on a 36-yard touchdown reception to tie the game up at 10. Watch below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
Put it to 'em, @kylepitts__ ‼️
📺 CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/JrxlzFkAqS
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 10, 2023
Falcons final Week 14 injury report
Falcons Twitter weighs in on Mariota
Pro Bowl vote: 4 Falcons in the mix