WATCH: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder finds Kyle Pitts for 36-yard TD

After gifting the Buccaneers seven points on the previous possession, the Falcons offense bounced back with a score of their own in the second quarter.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder took advantage of a busted coverage and connected with tight end Kyle Pitts on a 36-yard touchdown reception to tie the game up at 10. Watch below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire