Watch: Falcons QB Desmond Ridder mic’d up for season finale
Whether or not you believe Falcons rookie Desmond Ridder is the long-term answer at quarterback, the third-round pick out of Cincinnati finished the season with an undeniably strong performance.
In Week 18, Ridder led Atlanta to a 30-17 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and threw his first NFL touchdown pass. He finished the game with 224 passing yards, two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a passer rating of 108.2.
The young signal-caller was wired for sound during Sunday’s finale. Watch Ridder’s mic’d up segment below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
.@desmondridder did in fact HAVE A DAY pic.twitter.com/4TLOKCWLoD
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 10, 2023
