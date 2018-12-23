Watch: Falcons punter plants Panthers returner in greatest punter play in NFL history

Punting is a thankless task in the modern NFL, with very little opportunity to make a true impact in a game beyond the chess match of field position. So when you get the chance to plant a dude in the turf, brother, you take that chance.

Behold Matt Bosher, Falcons punter/kickoff specialist and now dark-horse Defensive Player of the Year candidate, ruining Carolina’s Kenjon Barner’s stuff right there in front of the world. We’re comfortable saying this might just be the greatest play ever pulled off by a punter. The Falcons were eliminated from the playoffs last week and don’t have many highlights on the year, but this’ll be one of them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Matt Bosher absolutely destroys Carolina’s Kenjon Barner. (via screenshot)

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ravens defense, Lamar Jackson lead Baltimore to big win

• Watch: Texas high school wins state title on Hail Mary

• Early bowl games winners/losers: Army sets record in blowout

• Congolese boy at center of Dikembe Mutombo’s chartiable efforts dies

