WATCH: Falcons pregame hype video for Jags matchup in London

The NFL’s International Series continues in Week 4 as the Atlanta Falcons (2-1) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) at Wembley Stadium in London.

Will the Falcons get back on track or will Calvin Ridley and the Jaguars prove to be the better team? We’ll officially find out on Sunday when the game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Atlanta released a pregame hype video ahead of the team’s Week 4 matchup in London. Watch below, as shared by the Falcons’ Twitter account.

We’ve gone international



But we’re here to get one thing done pic.twitter.com/MIz0IPIkz8 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 1, 2023

The Falcons elevated defensive lineman Timmy Horne from the practice squad on Saturday. Make sure to check out the team’s updated depth chart, injury report and 53-man roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

