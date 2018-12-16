Watch: Falcons player takes punt off his head

Doink!

Sunday saw a battle of avian titans in the four-win Atlanta Falcons versus the three-win Arizona Cardinals. And while offensive firepower was in short supply, at least we got this gem of a miscue: Russell Gage taking a punt directly off his helmet shortly before halftime.

Had this happened on this same field exactly eight days ago, it would have been a strong downfield progression for the soccer-playing Atlanta United. But this is the football-playing Atlanta Falcons we’re talking about here, and that means even though the punt stopped rolling at the Arizona 8, it was spotted all the way up at the Arizona 39. And it took the Cardinals’ Josh Rosen only six plays to throw an interception, so, no harm done.

We’d say that Gage was really using his head on that play, but that’s such a terrible cliche that we’re not going to. Carry on.

Matt Bosher, seen here in the Super Bowl a couple years back, just bounced a punt off his teammate’s head. (Getty)

