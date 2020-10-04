Watch: Falcons Monday Night Football hype video

At 0-3, with a prime-time matchup against the undefeated Green Bay Packers on Monday night, the Atlanta Falcons are a critical point in the season. A fourth loss in as many weeks could be enough to cost head coach Dan Quinn his job.

On the other hand, upsetting the Packers on the road could be the kind of uplifting loss that gets this Falcons team on track. It’s unlikely, but as Atlanta proved against the Cowboys and Bears, you never know what’s going to happen.

Check out this Week 4 hype video shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

Prime time from Lambeau Field. Don't count us out. #RiseUpATL pic.twitter.com/bu4ewpWyVG — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 3, 2020





