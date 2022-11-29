Watch: Falcons LB Rashaan Evans mic’d up vs. Commanders

Last season, the Atlanta Falcons won a handful of close games on their way to a 7-10 record, and while they haven’t been as lucky in close games this year, you could argue that this is a better team.

The Falcons finished the 2021 season with a point differential of –146, which was among the worst in the NFL. This year, their point differential is just -21 with five games remaining. Thanks to a dominant rushing attack on offense and improved play at the linebacker position, Atlanta has been competitive in almost every game this season.

On Sunday, the Falcons lost to the Commanders in typical heartbreaking fashion. Linebacker Rashaan Evans led the team with 13 total tackles. The 27-year-old former first-round pick was mic’d up in Week 12.

Watch below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Related

Falcons PFF Grades: 20 highest-rated players from Week 12 Examining Falcons QB Marcus Mariota's Week 12 passing chart Grady Jarrett on Sunday's loss: 'We put ourselves in this position' 5 takeaways from Atlanta's Week 12 loss to Washington Falcons Twitter reacts to Week 12 loss to Commanders

List

Takeaways: Critical mistakes cost Falcons in 19-13 loss to Commanders

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire