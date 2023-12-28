WATCH: Falcons LB Kaden Elliss mic’d up for win over Colts

The future of Falcons head coach Arthur Smith has been a hot topic among the fans, but we don’t hear many people criticizing general manager Terry Fontenot. That’s because there hasn’t been much to criticize when it comes to Fontenot’s construction of the roster.

While signing safety Jessie Bates was a no-brainer, not everyone bought into signing linebacker Kaden Elliss and defensive lineman David Onyemata. However, all three players have been home runs for Atlanta’s defense thus far.

Elliss was considered the biggest question mark of the team’s free-agent class, but he has thrived in his expanded role this year. In Week 16, Elliss racked up 10 total tackles and his third sack of the season.

The 28-year-old was mic’d up for Sunday’s 29-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Watch the full segment below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

