WATCH: Falcons LB Foye Oluokun mic’d up in win over Broncos
Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun continues to outdo himself each week. During the team’s Week 9 win over the Denver Broncos, the former sixth-round pick out of Yale led the way with 10 tackles (7 solo), four QB hits, one sack, and one NFC Defensive Player of the Week award for his effort.
Check out highlights from Oluokun’s dominant performance, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.
We all need a teammate in our lives that brings the juice like Foye Oluokun. @foyelicious had the 🎙 for #DENvsATL. pic.twitter.com/k1041nhQvJ
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 10, 2020
