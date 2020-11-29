WATCH: Falcons LB Deion Jones records pick-six vs. Raiders
The Falcons took a 23-3 lead over the Raiders on Sunday following linebacker Deion Jones’ third-quarter interception, which he returned 64 yards for a touchdown.
It was the second interception of the year for Jones, and his fifth career pick-six. Check it out below:
Make that pick-six #5️⃣ for @debo in his career! #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/fMybbzJZF0
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 29, 2020
